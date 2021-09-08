The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the application correction facility for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ICET-2021). Aspirants can make changes to their application on the official website sche.ap.gov.in till September 10, 2021.

The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2021 on September 17 and 18 for admission first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The admit card for AP ICET 2021 will be released on September 13 and the result will be declared on September 30.

Meanwhile, the online application process with late fee for AP ICET 2021 is underway. The registration will conclude on September 13.

Steps to make corrections to AP ICET 2021 applications

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “AP ICET-2021” Click on “Category - 2 Corrections (only after Submitting Application Form)” Fill in the details and proceed with application correction Make changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

