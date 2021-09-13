The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main session 4 result today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, JEE main result date and time have yet not been confirmed by the agency. Earlier, the result was expected to be released on Friday, September 10.

Once released, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, security pin and session to download their results.

The JEE Main session 4 exams were conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different examination centres located in 334 cities throughout the country. The answer keys were released on September 6.

Steps to check JEE Main result 2021:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on “JEE Main 2021 result” link (when activated) Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the JEE Main result scorecard Take a print for future reference.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.