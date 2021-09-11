The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2021) result on Friday, September 10. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2021 was conducted on August 10 in the remote-proctored online (internet-based) mode for the duration of three hours (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). The answer key was released on August 28.

“Candidates can log in to the website using their application number and date of birth and view, download and print their respective Score Card/s.,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “NCHM JEE Result” Now key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and Date of Birth Submit and download the result Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

NCHM JEE 2021 was conducted for admissions to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.