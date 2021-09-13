Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Regional Director in National Centre of Organic Farming, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, Assistant Professor and others. Applicants can apply for the notified posts on Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online recruitment application (ORA) through ORA website is September 30, 2021. Candidates will be able to submit their completely filled applications till October 1.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of vacancies, of which one vacancy is for of Regional Director post in National Centre of Organic Farming, 10 for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, 1 for Assistant Professor (Chemistry), 1 for Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.), 2 for Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.), 1 for Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.), 1 for Assistant Professor (Mathematics), 1 for Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.), 1 for Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.), 3 for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics), 3 for Junior Research Officer, and 3 for Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor.

For details regarding the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and others, candidates may check the official notification

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” section Click on “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts” Now click on “Apply Now” against the desired post Read the instructions carefully and proceed Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

