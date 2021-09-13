Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process or HSCAP has declared the Trial Allotment result for the 2021 Plus One admission today, September 13. All the students who have applied to appear for the counselling process can check the official website for the trial allotment result, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The website has been updated with the Trial Allotment result along with instructions to Students and Principals on how to check it. The link for instructions can be accessed below:

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to class 11 or Plus One for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. HSCAP is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. The application process went on throughout the month of August.

The first allotment result now will be released on September 22.

Steps to check HSCAP trial allotment result:



Visit the HSCAP official website. Click on the log-in button Enter application number, password and names of districts to login The trial allotment result will be displayed.

Here’s direct link to check Kerala Plus One trail allotment 2021.