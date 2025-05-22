The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare Class 12th results today at 5.00 pm for over 8 lakh students. Once out, students can download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores can opt for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets following the result announcement. As per a report by ToI, the exams were conducted from March 6 to April 9 for approximately 8,93,616 students, of which 2,73,984 students appeared for the Science stream, 28,250 for the Commerce stream, and 5,87,475 for the Arts stream.

Steps to download Class 12th results

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

