Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer keys of Assistant Engineer 2020 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Candidates can submit objections, if any, against the released answer key by September 15 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc’ to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or E’-mail to latest by 5:00 PM on 19/09/2021 for taking necessary action from this end, reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The AE 2020 screening test (OMR-based) was conducted on August 28 for a total of 6220 candidates.

Steps to download AE answer keys

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on subjects under “Screening Test (OMR based) for for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer(Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam Vide Advt. No. 06/2020, dated 19-08-2020” The answer keys will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a print for future reference

Following are the direct links to the answer keys:

General Studies Series A

General Studies Series B

General Studies Series C



General Studies Series D

Civil Engineering Series A



Civil Engineering Series B

Civil Engineering Series C

Civil Engineering Series D



Mechanical Engineering Series A



Mechanical Engineering Series B

Mechanical Engineering Series C

Mechanical Engineering Series D



Electrical Engineering Series A



Electrical Engineering Series B

Electrical Engineering Series C

Electrical Engineering Series D

Chemical Engineering Series A



Chemical Engineering Series B

Chemical Engineering Series C



Chemical Engineering Series D

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 87 Assistant Engineer vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical and 2 for Electrical and 3 for Chemical under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.