The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2021 today. Registered candidates can check and download the rank list at the official website tneaonline.org.

Candidates have to log in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password to access TNEA rank list.

TNEA is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (B.Tech courses) in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. The allotment of BTech seats to the candidates will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling.

Steps to check TNEA Rank List 2021:

Visit official website tneaonline.org Go to Login tab and enter registered email addresses and password The TNEA rank list will appear on screen Download and check status.

Candidates shortlisted in the TNEA rank list are eligible to apply for online counselling. TNEA will conduct first the counselling for special categories and then the general counselling will be conducted.

The general counselling steps include online counselling for academic and vocational courses, initial deposit of the registration fee, choice filling, tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.

The tentative allotment list will be released after the rank list. Students will have to confirm the allotment option of the final institution. However, branch allotment will be decided by the TNEA authorities. Students will be required to report to the final allotted Institutions, reports NDTV.