Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates from its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment of workpersons. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts on the official website oil-india.com till September 23.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 535 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years, whereas the upper age limit for genral category candidates is 30 years, for SC/ST category is 35 years, and for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 years.

For more details regarding the educational qualification, pay scale, and others, candidates may read the notification available below:

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

For General/OBC candidate(s), the application fee is of Rs 200. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website oil-india.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab and then Current Openings Now click on “Apply Online” against “Recruitment of workpersons for various permanent post(s) at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan. (Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2021-06 dated 24/08/2021)” Register yourself and enter he OTP received on your phone Fill up the application form, upload required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.