Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS PECET) admit card. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The physical test is scheduled to be conducted from September 30. TS PECET 2021 result will be declared a week after the last day of the test.

TS PECET will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE for admission into B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. The exam will include a Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test in games.

Steps to download TS PECET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” Key in your registration number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

TS PECET Exam Scheme

The applicants will be awarded maximum 100 marks for each of the event including 100 meters run, putting the shot, and long jump/ high jump.

Exam Scheme FOR MEN CANDIDATES FOR WOMEN CANDIDATES Compulsory Events (No Option) Compulsory Events (No Option) 100 meters run - 100 marks 100 meters run - 100 marks Putting the shot (6 kgs) - 100 marks Putting the shot (4 kgs) - 100 marks Long Jump / High Jump - 100 marks Long Jump / High Jump - 100 marks

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.