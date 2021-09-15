The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the exam result for various posts of Ministerial & Isolated Categories under CEN 03/2019. Candidates who took the exam can check the result at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for RRB MIC 2019 was held from December 15 to 18, 2020. A total of 610 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in Stenography Skill Test for Cat. No. 01 & 02, Translation Test for Cat. No. 03 and Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for Cat. No. 13 to 29. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Here’s RRB MIC Stenographer result merit list.

Here’s RRB MIC Stenography cut-off.

Steps to check RRB MIC result scorecard:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the view scorecard link for RRB MIC 2019 Login using Roll Number, date of birth and registered mobile number The RRB MIC scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check RRB MIC scorecard.

“Results for all other notified posts which do not have Skill Test/ Translation Test/ Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test, will be declared at the time of publishing result of Shortlisting for Document Verification,” RRB said.

Candidates can view their individual result/scorecard and question paper with the final answer key by logging into the official websites of RRBs through the link provided for the purpose. Scorecard will be provided only for those categories for which results of shortlisting have been published i.e. for Categories 01, 02, 03 and 13 to 29.

For the remaining categories i.e. Cat. No. 04 to 12 & 30, the scorecard and question paper with final answer key will be made available for concerned candidates after publishing the result of shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification.

“All the shortlisted candidates will be informed through official Websites/SMS/Email (provided in their application) about the actual date of Stenography Skill Test/ Translation Test/Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test,” the Board further said.

RRB MIC recruitment

The RRB MIC recruitment drive for this segment is being conducted for 1,665 vacancies. The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which includes Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.