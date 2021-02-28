Today, February 28, is the last day for candidates to raise objections to the draft answer key released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the 2019 Ministerial & Isolated Categories recruitment exam. The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from December 15 to 18 and on January 7 which were attended by around 1.03 lakh candidates.

The answer key is available for download till 6.00 PM today at the RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key within the same deadline.

The provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet for the recruitment exam were released on February 22.

Objection raising fee

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Procedure for raising objections

The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines is available in the link provided on the official website of RRB. No representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key, etc. will be entertained after the deadline.

The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.

Steps to download RRB MIC 2019 exam answer key:

Visit the RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on “Click here to view Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising Objections, if any. The link shall be live from 22.02.2021 @ 18.00 Hrs to 28.02.2021 @ 18.00 Hrs (Ministerial & Isolated Categories)” Log in using your registration number and date of birth Your RRB MIC answer key, question paper, and your response sheet will be displayed on the screen Raise objection, if any, by following instructions in the document

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key.

RRB MIC recruitment

The RRB recruitment drive for this segment is being conducted for 1,665 vacancies. The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which includes Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.