The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will today, September 15 commence the online registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 in the evening. Eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The exact time, however, has yet not been declared.

The last date for registration and fee payment is September 20 (5.00 PM) and 21 (5.00 PM), respectively.

“Candidates who are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 either through JEE (Main) 2021 or by One Time Measure can register according to the following schedule i.e., starting date of registration is September 15, 2021 (Evening), last date of registration is September 20 (17:00 IST) and the last date of fee payment is September 21 (17:00 IST),” reads the official notice.

Earlier, JEE Advanced 2021 registration was scheduled to commence on September 13, but was deferred after the delay in JEE Main 2021 session 4 result.



The JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on October 3 for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The admit cards for the exam will be available for download from September 25. The result will be announced on October 15. This year, IIT-Kharagpur is in charge of organising the exam.

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Brochure in detail. They should also keep the list of documents for registration in handy before the process begins.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 List of Documents for registration.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1991.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2021 application link (when available) Fill online registration form and create login details Upload scanned certificates including photographs, signature, photo identity proof and others Pay the fee and submit Take a print for future reference

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2021

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.