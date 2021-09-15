Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Mains exam date of Combined Lower Subordinate Competitive exam 2019. As per the released notification, the Mains exam will be conducted on October 21 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM.

The first paper will consist of General Reasoning and General Studies, whereas the second paper will have questions on General Science/Arithmetic and General Hindi. A total of 15,335 candidates have been declared qualified in the preliminary exam.

The admit card details will be released in due course of time. Candidates may check the Mains exam schedule on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the UPSSSC official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “विज्ञा0सं0-01-परीक्षा/2019, सम्मिलित अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्..” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

The preliminary exam was conducted from September 30 to October 1, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 672 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.