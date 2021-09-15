The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has released the AP POLYCET 2021 result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their rank card from the official website polycetap.nic.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on September 1, 2021 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The minimum marks to qualify the test is 25% i.e., 30 marks out of 120 marks. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category shall be assigned ranking irrespective of the marks obtained in the test. Such candidates even less than 25% marks in POLYCET-2021 shall be eligible to compete for their category of seats during the admission, reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to POLYCET-2021 Booklet.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on “POLYCET rank card” tab Key in your AP POLYCET- 2021 hall ticket number Submit and download the result Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to AP POLYCET 2021 rank card.

About AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into Engineering/Non - Engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.