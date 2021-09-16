Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has deferred the application deadline for TS DOST 2021 phase 3 for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22. Candidates will now be able to register for DOST 2021 Phase III on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in till September 20.

Candidates shall pay a registration fee of Rs 400 and exercise web options by September 23. The DOST phase 3 seat allotment result will be out on September 27.

Earlier, the application deadline was September 15.

“The Office of DOST-2021, informs all the students who are seeking admission into undergraduate courses that the last date for online registrations of Phase-III is extended from 15.09.2021 to 20.09.2021 and Phase-III Web-options is extended from 20.09.201 to 23.09.2021,” reads the notice.

Students who have passed TS Intermediate or Class 12 exam or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply for admissions.

Here’s direct link to TS DOST 2021 schedule.

Steps to apply for TS DOST Phase 3

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Login by using your DOST ID and PIN Complete application for desired course, pay fee and submit form Download form and print a copy for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for TS DOST Phase 3.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The result of DOST phase 2 and 1 seat allotment has already been published. In phase-I, 1.67 lakh candidates and in phase-II, 66,641 candidates secured seats in various colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.