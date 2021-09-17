National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or (UPCET 2021). Candidates can download the answer key along with the response sheet from the official website upcet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. The answer key download window will be available up to September 17.

The UPCET 2021 was conducted on September 5 and 6 in three shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Using the answer key and response sheet, candidates can calculate their probable score in the exam.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form only and paying online, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.



Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Here’s UPCET 2021 answer key release notice.

Steps to check UPCET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website upcet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login credentials and submit The UPCET answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Match responses to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, through guidelines given.s

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.