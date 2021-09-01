National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or (UPCET 2021) on Tuesday, August 31. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website upcet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates are advised to check examination details including the course/s applied, paper/s in which they are required to appear, details of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at upcet@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to download UPCET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website upcet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for UPCET UG, 2021” or “Download Admit Card for UPCET PG, 2021” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to UPCET UG 2021 admit card.

Here’s the direct link to UPCET PG 2021 admit card.

The UPCET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 5 and 6 in three shifts — 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM, 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The examination will be conducted by NTA in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the direct link to UPCET 2021 schedule.

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.