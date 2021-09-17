The University of Lucknow has started the online counselling process today for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (JEE B.Ed. 2021-23) on its official website lkouniv.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the counselling registration process will be held from September 17-23 for the candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP JEE B.ED 2021-23 merit list. The exam was conducted on August 6 for as many as 5,91,305 registered candidates and the result was announced on August 27.

Counselling process

The UP BEd counselling process would be divided into phases on the basis of state rank. Only candidates falling within the announced state rank range would be able to participate in that particular phase. Candidates have to log in using their login detail to register for UP BEd counselling.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 5750 (Rs 750 as counselling fee and Rs 5000 as advance college fee) through online mode during the registration process.

Registered candidates will be able to fill the choices for colleges according to their preferences from September 21 to 24. Choices can be previewed and rearranged any number of times till final submission. The choices filled by the candidate are final and cannot be changed once locked. Thus in their own interest, candidates must fill in a sufficiently large number of choices of college in required order of preference.

The UP JEE BEd first allotment list will be released on September 25. College allotment will be done strictly on the basis of state rank of the candidate as well as the colleges they have selected in order of preference during counselling.

Candidates who have been allotted college will have to download Provisional Allotment cum Confirmation letter through the JEE B.Ed. 2021 website. The candidate has to report to the allotted college within three days from the date of allotment with all the original documents along with the provisional cum allotment cum confirmation letter by September 29.

Here’s UP JEE BEd counselling schedule.

It is mandatory for those candidates who have appeared in eligibility qualifying examination in 2021 to upload their qualifying examination mark sheet at the time of counselling registration. Only original mark sheet will be accepted.

Steps to register for UP BEd counselling 2021:

Visit official website lkouniv.ac.in Click on ‘JEE B.Ed. 2021-23 Counselling’ tab Login using User ID and password Register for UP BEd counselling as per instructions Download form and save a copy.

Here’s direct link to register for UP BEd counselling 2021.

Candidates are advised to read the counselling guidelines issued by Lucknow University at the official website or at direct link here.