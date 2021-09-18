The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the documents verification schedule for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post. Registered candidates will have to appear for the DV round scheduled to be conducted on September 27 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

As per the official notice, a total of 156 candidates have been selected to appear for the DV. Candidates who will attend the DV round will then be called for the interview process. The schedule shall be released on Commission’s website in due course of time.

Candidates may check the detailed notification on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Vet Assistant Surgeons at the state Animal Welfare Department.

As per the eligibility criteria for the post, the applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021. The candidates should hold a Bachelors’s Degree in Veterinary Science from a recognized University.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.