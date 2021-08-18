The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested and eligible candidates can register on its official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 15. The application correction window will open from September 16 to 20.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Vet Assistant Surgeons at the state Animal Welfare Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Bachelors’s Degree in Veterinary Science from a recognized University.

Here’s CGPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon official notification.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) category candidates from Chhattisgarh are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas the applicants from out of Chhattisgarh will have to pay Rs 400.

Selection process

CGPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written exam, followed by interview round. The dates of the exam will be announced later.

Steps to apply for the CGPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “Online Application” under Latest Tab Now click on “VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON-2021”

Read the detailed advertisement and click on application link Register and login to the portal Fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit form, download a copy and and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for CGPSC VeT Asst Surgeon post.