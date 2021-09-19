The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the schedules of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Tests 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedules at the official website nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct both the BBAU and BHU entrance tests throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3 and 4 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based). Both the exams will be held for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22 in the respective Universities.

Candidates can check the details of Test Paper code and Subject code programme wise in the Information Bulletin.

The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA website. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website for any updates regarding the exam.

Here’s BBAU Entrance 2021 exam schedule.

Here’s BHU Entrance 2021 exam schedule.