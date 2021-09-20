The Punjab Police recruitment board has released the admit card for the Civilian Staff recruitment exams 2021. Registered candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The Punjab Police Civilian staff examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 22 in a computer-based test at different exam venues across Punjab. The admit card will contain exam day, date, time, venue and other details.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 634 vacancies in Civilian Support Staff (non-uniformed) at the Punjab Bureau of Investigation or PBI.

Steps to download Punjab Police admit card 2021:

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Now click on “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION” under “RECRUITMENT OF CIVILIAN SUPPORT STAFF IN PUNJAB BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (PBI) - 2021”

Log in using application number/ Login ID and password Click on IA, Constable tab, Edit/ View button and then admit card Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download Punjab Police admit card.

Selection procedure

The selection process shall be a two-stage process. Punjab Police will recruit candidates based on the computer-based test objective type MCQs followed by document scrutiny.