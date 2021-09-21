The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates can submit their application form on Commission’s official website mppsc.nic.in from October 5. The application correction window will remain open till November 4.

MPPSC has notified a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21 to 40 years.

Educational qualification: A BSc degree in Veterinary Science.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully before applying for the post.

Here’s MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection Procedure

MPPSC will conduct an OMR-based written exam to shortlist candidates. Qualified candidates will appear for interviews and document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 500.