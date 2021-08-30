Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the schedule for State Forest Service 2019 (SFS 2019) Mains Exam on its official website mppsc.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021.

The exam will be held in two parts — Paper I (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper II (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM). Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18 which was postponed amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

SFS 2019 Mains admit card will be made available to download from September 9 to 17. The applicants will have to bring their admit card along with photo identity proof at the examination centre.

As per the official notice, SFS 2019 Preliminary examination result was announced on December 21, 2020. The qualified applicants will now have to appear for the Main examination after which an interview round will be conducted.

