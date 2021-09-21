The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer exam and Ayurvedic Medical Officer exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall ticket from Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in using their login details.

The OPSC HMO and AMO exams 2021 will be conducted on September 26. The written exams will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM and Paper 2 from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Login to Download” against “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Computer Based Written Exam to be held on 26.09.2021 for Recruitment of Homoeopathic Medical Officer” and “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Written Exam to be held on 26.09.2021 for Recruitment of Ayurvedic Medical Officer” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download HMO exam admit card.

Here’s direct link to download AMO exam admit card.

The OPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 356 vacancies, of which, 186 vacancies are for the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer and 170 for Ayurvedic Medical Officer. Online applications were invited in the months of May and June this year.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Career Marking and Written Test to be conducted in Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.