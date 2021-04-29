Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for the posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Ayurvedic Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website opsc.gov.in once the application link gets active.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 356 vacancies, of which, 186 vacancies are for the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer and 170 for Ayurvedic Medical Officer.

The application process for Homoeopathic and Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts will begin from May 21 to June 22 and May 15 to June 18, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Homoeopathic Medical Officer: The candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery or equivalent degree from a recognised University/ Institution.

Ayurvedic Medical Officer: The candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery or equivalent degree from a recognised University/ Institution.

Application Fee:

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. Applicants from the reserved category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Career Marking and Written Test to be conducted in Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar.

