Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process or HSCAP will release the first allotment result for the 2021 Plus One admission tomorrow, September 23. Students who applied for the counselling process can check the official website for the first allotment result at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list 2021 will be available from 9.00 AM onwards. Earlier the allotment result was scheduled to release today but was postponed due to technical issues in the website.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to class 11 or Plus One for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. HSCAP is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. The application process went on throughout the month of August.

As per the admission schedule, the Kerala plus one main allotment will be completed by October 18. The last date to withdraw from the admission process is November 25. HSCAP trial allotment list was released on September 13.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across Kerala including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.

Here’s HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment notice.