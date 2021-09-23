The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Civil Engineering Services Exam 2019 on Commission’s official website mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Mains exam will now have to appear for the interview round.

As per the official notice, the interview will be conducted from October 4 to 7 and October 11 to 14 in Pune and Nashik. A total of 3661 eligible candidates will appear.

The Commission shall release the detailed notification mentioning interview date, time and venue on the official website soon.

Here’s direct link to the interview schedule.

The Main exam was conducted on November 24, 2019 and the result was announced on July 23, 2021. As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1161 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Sub-Divisional Water Conservation Officers and Water Conservation Officers.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also commenced the online application process for recruitment to 111 posts of Associate Professor in various subjects under Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Services, Grade-A.

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of qualification and experience and other eligibility conditions for personal interviews. If it receives more applications, a screening test may be held for shortlisting of candidates for interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.