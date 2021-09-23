The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Associate Professor. Candidates can apply at the official website mpsconline.gov.in. The online application process will end on October 11.

MPSC has notified a total of 111 posts of Associate Professor in various subjects under Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Services, Grade-A. The subjects include General Medicine, Radio-Diagnosis, Gynecology, Pathology, among others Candidates can download the recruitment advertisement from the website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Associate Professor recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-45 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: A Super Speciality postgraduate qualification in the relevant subject.

Work experience: As Assistant Professor in the subject for 4 years in a permitted /Approved / recognized medical college/institution with 2 Research publications in indexed, journals as Ist Author or as corresponding author.

Candidates are advised to read the notification for more details.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of qualification and experience and other eligibility conditions for personal interviews. If it receives more applications, a screening test may be held for shortlisting of candidates for interview.

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 719 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 449.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying.

Steps to apply for MPSC Associate Professor posts:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.