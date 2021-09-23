Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, September 23 conclude the online registration process for TS DOST 2021 Phase 3 for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22. Candidates can register for DOST 2021 Phase III on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in. The applicants will also be able to exercise web options till today.

Earlier, the application deadline was September 20 which was extended due to the introduction of BA (Honours) in Nizam College, Koti Women’s College, City College and GDCW Begumpet.

The DOST phase 3 seat allotment result shall be out on September 27.

Students who have already exercised web options are advised to once again visit the website for updating web options of their best choice of courses/ colleges.

Candidates who have passed TS Intermediate or Class 12 exam or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply for admissions.

Steps to apply for TS DOST Phase 3

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Login by using your DOST ID and PIN Complete application for desired course, pay fee and submit form Download form and print a copy for future reference

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The result of DOST phase 2 and 1 seat allotment has already been published. In phase-I, 1.67 lakh candidates and in phase-II, 66,641 candidates secured seats in various colleges.

