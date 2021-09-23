The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final answer key UGET 2021 today, September 23. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key from the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET-2021 was conducted on September 14, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on login link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the final answer key.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released and the objections were invited till September 19 upto 4.00 PM.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.