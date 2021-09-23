Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released Review Officer (Accounts)/ Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Prelims exam result 2021 along with the cut-off marks. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 1, 2021. A total of 3003 candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 314 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the main exam. As per the official notice, the Mains exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in January, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड सचिवालय/उत्तराखण्ड लोक सेवा आयोग, समीक्षा अधिकारी/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी (लेखा) परीक्षा-2021 के प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा परिणाम के सम्बन्ध में” under Recent Updates Click on “Result link” Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to result/ cut-off marks.

Here’s direct link to candidates obtained marks.

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Cut-Off Marks Category Cut-Off Marks Unreserved 69.50 Unreserved/ Female 62.50 Schedule Caste 52.75 OBC 70.25

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 19 vacancies — 9 posts of Review Officer (RO) and 10 posts of Assistant Review Officer (Accounts). The candidate selection will be done on the basis of Prelims and Main examinations.

The online process for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 was started on March 5 and concluded March 25, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.