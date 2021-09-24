Today, September 24, is the deadline to apply for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor at the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates can check the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC has notified a total of 50 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II in the Prosecution Department.

Here’s TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-34 years as on July 1, 2021. No upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Must possess a B.L. degree, ii) Must be a member of the Bar, iii) Must possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Experience: Must have had an active practice in criminal courts for a period of not less than five years.

Selection procedure

TNPSC will select candidates based on the Preliminary Exam to be held on November 6, followed by the Main exam whose dates will be announced later and an Oral Test in the shape of an interview. Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants in the main written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC APP recruitment 2021:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the TNPSC application form.

Here’s direct link to register for TNPSC recruitment 2021.