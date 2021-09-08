The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket of the upcoming Combined Engineering Service Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Combined Engineering Service Exam 2021 will be held on September 18. The exam will be held in both forenoon and afternoon sessions.

The TNPSC CES 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 6, but had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through this exam, TNPSC will fill a total of 537 vacancies, of which 348 are for Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works department, 183 for Junior Draughting Officer (Highways department), 5 for Junior Engineer (Fisheries department) and one for Technical Assistant (Handlooms and Textiles Department).

Steps to download TNPSC CES hall ticket 2021:

Visit official website tnpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Hall Ticket Download’ and click on ‘Notifications’ on the new page Click on ‘download hall ticket’ link for TNPSC CES 2021 Enter Application Id and date of birth and hit download button The TNPSC hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TNPSC CES hall ticket 2021.

Selection process

TNPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written exam, document verification and interview. The TNPSC CES exam 2021 will consist of Paper 1 (subject paper) and paper 2 (general studies). The exam will be held at centres in seven cities.