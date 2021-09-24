The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited or APEPDCL will close the online application window today for Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman Grade II) positions. Eligible male candidates can apply for filling up 398 posts to work in Village/Ward Secretariats in various districts covered in APEPDCL.

Candidates can apply online for the vacancies at the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com till 5.00 PM.

The APEPDCL JLM exam will be held on October 10. The admit cards will be released on October 2 and the result will be announced on October 22.

Here’s APEPDCL JLM recruitment notification 2021.

Here’s APEPDCL JLM recruitment schedule.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-35 years as on July 1, 2021. Relaxation in upper age limit is permissible up to 5 years for SC/ST and BC candidates.

Educational Qualifications: SSC/10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR)/Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC)//Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) and Electrical Technician.

Selection procedure

APEPDCL will conduct a written test conducted based on the ITI syllabus on October 10. Qualified candidates will then appear for Pole climbing, Meter reading & Cycling tests and verification of certificates.

Application fee

Applicant must pay Rs 700 towards online application processing fee in respect of OC/BC candidates and in respect of SC & ST the application process fee is Rs 350.

Steps to apply for APEPDCL JLM recruitment 2021: