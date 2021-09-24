The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Exam 2021. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Geologist exam 2021 will be held on November 20 and 21 for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Geologist in various state departments. The exam will consist of three papers: Paper-I (Geology) (Degree Standard) and Paper-II (General Studies) (DegreeStandard) to be held on November 20 and Paper-I(Geology) (P.G. DegreeStandard) on November 21.

As per the notification, TNPSC has notified a total of 26 posts of Assistant Geologist, of which 15 are in Geology and Mining Department, 9 in Public Works Department and 2 in Agricultural Engineering Department.

Here’s TNPSC Combined Geology Subordinate Service Exam 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-30 years as on July 1, 2021. There is no upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational qualification:

Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department: Must possess M. Sc degree in Geology of any University.

Must possess M. Sc degree in Geology of any University. Public Works Department: Master of Science degree in Geology or Master of Science in Applied Geology or Master of Science (Technology) in Hydrogeology.

Master of Science degree in Geology or Master of Science in Applied Geology or Master of Science (Technology) in Hydrogeology. Agricultural Engineering Department: A degree in Geology of any recognised University.

Selection procedure

TNPSC will select candidates based on the written exam and an Oral Test in the form of an interview. Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants in the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 150. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Geologist exam 2021:



Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the TNPSC application form.

Here’s direct link to register for TNPSC recruitment 2021.