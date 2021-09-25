The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will today, September 25 release the admit card for JEE Advanced 2021 examination. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 3 for admission to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The admit cards for the exam will be available for download from September 25. The result will be announced on October 15.

The entire schedule of this year’s Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced has been uploaded at the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 timetable.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2021

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced. The fourth and final phase of JEE Main is currently underway and will end on September 2.

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 commenced on September 11 and concluded on September 21.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.