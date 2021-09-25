The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the result of the Haryana Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from Commission’s official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HCS Preliminary Exam 2021 was conducted on September 12 in two sessions – 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Mains. The schedule for holding the Main/ Written exam will be notified in due course.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).

