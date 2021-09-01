Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Haryana Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021 admit card. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from Commission’s official website hpsc.gov.in.

“Candidates who find any error which is attributable to the Commission, with respect to their Name, Category, Date of Birth, etc. in their Admit Cards, can contact at helpline no 022-61306209 for necessary rectification in the admit card. It is made clear that no request for rectification in the admit card will be entertained after September 8, 2021,” reads the official notification.

The HCS and other Allied Services Preliminary Exam 2021 will be conducted on September 12 in two sessions – 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 28.

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS(Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2021” under DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD tab Key in your application number/ Login ID, Password and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).

