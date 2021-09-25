India Post will today, September 25 conclude the online application process for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand circles. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website appost.in. Earlier, the application deadline was September 23.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4845 vacancies, of which 581 GDS vacancies are in the Uttarakhand circle 3 and 4264 GDS vacancies in the UP circle 3 of India Post for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on August 23, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 10th with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2021

Visit the official website appost.in Registered candidates can click on ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section Fill the form, upload documents and submit the Post preferences Preview and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for India Post GDS recruitment.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.