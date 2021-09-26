The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has announced the postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or MAHATET 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held on October 10. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mahatet.in.

In a notice, the Council said it has decided to defer the MAHATET exam considering that the UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2021 is also due to be conducted on October 10.

According to the new schedule, the MAHATET 2021 exam will be held on October 31. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website from October 14 onwards.

MAHATET exam schedule 2021

Paper-I: October 31 (10.30 PM to 1.00 PM)

Paper-II: October 31 (2.00 PM to 4.30 PM)

More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years.

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in the schools affiliated with the Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.