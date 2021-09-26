The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the result of UGET 2021 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET-2021 was conducted on September 14. The provisional answer key was released and the objections were invited till September 19, after which the final answer key was released on September 23.

Steps to check COMEDK UGET result 2021:

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on COMEDK result link Key in your login credentials and submit The COMEDK UGET result will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check COMEDK result 2021.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

Candidates who qualify the COMEDK UGET exam can participate in the counselling rounds. They will have to register themselves first on the official site. Registration will be followed by document verification, choice filling, mock allotment and final seat allotments.