The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the upcoming Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) entrance exam 2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct both the BBAU entrance test throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3 and 4 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based). The BHU-ET 2021 will be held for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22 in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

Only the admit card of the exam on September 28 (Tuesday) has been released. The Admit cards of candidates appearing in Test papers on 29, 30 September and 01, 03 & 04 October will be hosted shortly at the official website.

“The Admit Cards may be downloaded from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions therein carefully. Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the Test Paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the Test Paper in which they are required to appear,” reads a notice.

Here’s BBAU entrance admit card 2021 notice.

Steps to download NTA BBAU admit card 2021:

Visit the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for UG/PG Login using application number, date of birth/password and security pin The BBAU admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BBAU PG admit card 2021.

Here’s direct link to download BBAU UG admit card 2021.