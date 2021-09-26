The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the admit card for JEE Advanced 2021 examination. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 3 for admission to various programmes at the IITs. The result will be announced on October 15.

The entire schedule of this year’s Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced has been uploaded at the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 timetable.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2021

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The timing and venue of the papers will be mentioned in the admit card.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Enter registration number and date of birth to login The JEE Advanced admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Adv admit card 2021.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced.

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 commenced on September 11 and concluded on September 21.