The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) 2021 recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam 2021 will be held on September 18 in a single session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts. The admit card will be available for download on the official website from tomorrow, September 9.

Steps to download Agri Supervisor 2021 admit card

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Advertisement” Click on “Apply Online” against Direct Recruitment of Agriculture Supervisor-2021 Now click on Get Admit Card tab Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Selection Process

The selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination of 300 marks. The examination will be held for the duration of 2 hours.