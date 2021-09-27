Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, and Excise and Taxation Officer. Candidates who have applied for the vacancies can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in using their login details.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. The candidates should report at 9.00 AM at the examination centre. No entry will be allowed after 10:00 AM.

The common written test will be conducted in MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format. OMR sheets will be used for answering the questions. Each question carries 1 mark and there will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark would be deducted. The question(s) not attempted will receive no credit or discredit.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisements” tab Click on “Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 168 vacancies, of which, 56 vacancies are for the post of Senior Industrial Promotion officers, 61 vacancies for Block-level extension officers, and 51 vacancies are for Excise and Taxation Inspectors, reports JAGRAN Josh.

