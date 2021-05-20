Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the posts of Technical Assistant on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till 5.00 PM today.

The last date to pay the application fee is May 24, 2021. PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies.

Here’s PSSSB Technical Assistant recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a graduation degree in Agriculture or Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology. Knowledge of the Punjabi language is necessary.

Application Fee

The candidates from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. The candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS, Ex-servicemen and dependent, and Handicapped are required to pay Rs 250, Rs 200 and Rs 500, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Technical Assistant posts:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ section Click on “Online Application of Advertisement No. 06/2021 for the Post of Technical Assistant...” Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill the form Upload the documents, pay the fees and submit Download the application form and take printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for PSSSB Technical Assistant recruitment.