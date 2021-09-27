Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the hall ticket along with the instructions for the written examination of Dental Surgeon posts. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in using their username/ mobile number/ email and password.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The candidates from PWD category will be allowed to take the test from 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

A total of 1023 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Written Examination to be held on 03.10.2021 for Recruitment of Dental Surgeon” Key in your username/ mobile number/ email and password Submit and download your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Mode of selection

OPSC will select candidates based on a written test (70% weightage) carrying 200 marks and Career Marking (30%).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 82 vacancies of Dental Surgeon for the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.