Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the preliminary exam result for the posts of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website licindia.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 28, 2021. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on April 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 218 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of AE and 168 for the post of AAO. The application process commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 15.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” section Click on “Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020” Now click on “RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 28.08.2021 FOR RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT ENGINEERS/AA/AAO (Specialist)” Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Below is the direct link to download the result:

AAO (Actuarial)

AAO (CA)

AAO (IT) final

AAO (Legal)

AAO (Rajbhasha)

AE CIVIL

Assistant Architect

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

Assistant Engineer (MEP)

Assistant Engineer (Structural)

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.